Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 595 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,736 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yelp were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Yelp by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 272,351 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YELP opened at $39.28 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,239,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

