Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB opened at $72.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $73.16.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

