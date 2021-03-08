Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 198.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 203,409 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FFBC stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFBC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

