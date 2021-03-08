Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,321 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $710,275,000 after purchasing an additional 429,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. HSBC lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.