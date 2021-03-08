Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

WDR stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.