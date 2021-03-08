Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

NYSE WRB opened at $72.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average of $64.77. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $73.16.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

