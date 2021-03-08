Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,456 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAR. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,040,000 after buying an additional 1,359,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,666,000 after buying an additional 185,803 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 423,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 297,694 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 418,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 103,738 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $62.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,335 shares of company stock worth $1,668,790 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

