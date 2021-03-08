Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,456 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,335 shares of company stock worth $1,668,790 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.