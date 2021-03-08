Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 230 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $69.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.67%.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

