Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORKLY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

