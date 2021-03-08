Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Lowered to $81.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s previous close.

ORA has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $80.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 282.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298,060 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

