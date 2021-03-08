OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KIDS opened at $47.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $57.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $457,824.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $39,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,436 shares of company stock worth $2,762,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

