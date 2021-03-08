Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) COO Sells $3,720,366.00 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,720,366.00.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $31.00 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $36.77.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.