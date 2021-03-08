Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 28th total of 436,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OERCF remained flat at $$39.30 during trading hours on Monday. Österreichische Post has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40.

About Österreichische Post

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

