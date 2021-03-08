Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) versus Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Critical Comparison

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Otelco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 16.88% 11.44% 3.03% Otelco 11.05% 31.88% 5.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Otelco shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Otelco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Otelco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 3 0 0 2.00 Otelco 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Otelco.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Otelco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $633.91 million 3.78 $54.94 million $1.10 43.57 Otelco $62.77 million 0.63 $7.80 million $2.27 5.09

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Otelco. Otelco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otelco has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products. This segment provides its services in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. As of December 31, 2019, the company provides network service to 844,194 postpaid and 274,012 prepaid subscribers. The Broadband segment offers broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky. This segment also leases fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services; and voice and digital subscriber line telephone services. The Tower segment owns 225 cell towers and leased spaces. The company provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services. The company also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

