Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $15.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $27.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

