Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Up 38.8% in February

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the January 28th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000.

Shares of OXLC opened at $6.51 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

