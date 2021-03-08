PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.56.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $227,405,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,274,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,933,000 after buying an additional 46,547 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,027. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average is $89.02. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

