Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report $1.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.40. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.95 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

