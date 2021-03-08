Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 2,052 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 471,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.05% of IntriCon worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 24.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in IntriCon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IntriCon by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IntriCon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IntriCon by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IIN opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a market cap of $227.78 million, a P/E ratio of -77.18, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon Co. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.