Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matthews International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,577,000 after buying an additional 308,369 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Matthews International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after buying an additional 219,400 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth $12,618,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Matthews International by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 466,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Matthews International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MATW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of MATW opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $39.62.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

