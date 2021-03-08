Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,047 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 418,992 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,192.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 368,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 340,312 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 268,410 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,916,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 198,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.95 million, a P/E ratio of -64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.