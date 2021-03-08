Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 70,655 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

