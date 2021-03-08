Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 109.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 120,683 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VECO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 927,148 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 212,659 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 696.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 209,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 412.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 178,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

