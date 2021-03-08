Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of MicroStrategy worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. Citigroup upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $620.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $762.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,168.67 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

