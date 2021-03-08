Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,881 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,916. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SF stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $65.24.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

