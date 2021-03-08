Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to $14.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $9.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $11.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Paramount Resources stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

