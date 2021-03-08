Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ (PRTK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRTK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

PRTK opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $62,862.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $129,165.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,956 shares of company stock worth $837,222. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 416,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

