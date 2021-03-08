Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at KeyCorp

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.40 million, a P/E ratio of -169.70 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

