Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) PT Raised to $37.50

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $21.00 to $37.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PKOH. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $492.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 204.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth $500,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 56.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

