Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PASG. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.21 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Passage Bio by 15.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 46,738 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the third quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

