PayPie (PPP) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. PayPie has a market cap of $1.70 million and $60.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00060116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.10 or 0.00823503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041368 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (PPP) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

