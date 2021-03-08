PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $14.00 at Barclays

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $16.73 on Monday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 59,793 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 66,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 78,794 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.