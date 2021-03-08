Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.64 and last traded at $114.72. 945,541 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 381,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEGA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average is $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,984 shares of company stock worth $989,685. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

