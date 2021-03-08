Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PVG opened at $10.11 on Monday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVG has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

