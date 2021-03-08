Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $982,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.16 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

