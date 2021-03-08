Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $72.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.