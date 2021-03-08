Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 4,604 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NEM opened at $56.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.82. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,747 shares of company stock worth $2,121,489. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

