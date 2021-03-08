Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded to “Buy” by MKM Partners

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PTON. Raymond James cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

PTON stock opened at $105.13 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,501.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 533,084 shares of company stock worth $72,154,125. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

