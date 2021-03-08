Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Short Interest Update

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the January 28th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,690.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. purchased 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,349.00. Insiders have bought 5,538 shares of company stock valued at $127,314 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 543.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $27.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

