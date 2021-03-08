PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,867.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

