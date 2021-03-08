PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,867.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

