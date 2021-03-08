People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $65.88 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

