People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,500 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,069,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of -306.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

