People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,130 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,666,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 221,408 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.68.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $211.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

