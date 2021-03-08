People s United Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in CBRE Group by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 90,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 448.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 98,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

