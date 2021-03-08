People s United Financial Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,829,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 19.1% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 485,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $128.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average is $106.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

