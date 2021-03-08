People s United Financial Inc. Sells 24 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $465.85 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

