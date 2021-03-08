Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Head to Head Survey

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Perspecta has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 12.85, meaning that its stock price is 1,185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perspecta and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta 0 6 0 0 2.00 Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50

Perspecta currently has a consensus price target of $26.45, indicating a potential downside of 8.29%. Phunware has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.34%. Given Phunware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than Perspecta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Perspecta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Perspecta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perspecta and Phunware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta $4.50 billion 1.03 -$676.00 million $2.05 14.07 Phunware $19.15 million 4.05 -$12.87 million ($0.35) -3.74

Phunware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perspecta. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perspecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Perspecta and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta -16.16% 23.57% 5.97% Phunware -186.72% -5,811.09% -54.46%

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing. Its product portfolio comprises enterprise mobile software, including content management, location-based services, marketing automation, business intelligence and analytics, alerts, notifications and messaging, audience engagement, and audience monetization, as well as vertical solutions, which are off-the-shelf, iOS-, and Android-based mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services; and cryptonetworking, as well as MaaS software application frameworks that pre-integrates all of its MaaS software ingredients for use within mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services. The company also offers application transactions for mobile audience building, user acquisition application discovery, audience engagement, and audience monetization, which includes re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases through insertion orders. In addition, it provides data, including re-occurring and one-time application transaction media campaigns and recurring data licensing for one-to-one, indoor and outdoor, and consumer targeting across global position system, high-and low-density Wifi, and physical and virtual beacons. The company has partnership with GAIN Innovation for government contract bids in Texas. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

