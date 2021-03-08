Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Down 7.1%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 60,842,871 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 42,363,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.